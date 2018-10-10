Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale: Top offers on smartphones, televisions

E-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off its annual Great Indian Festival offering discounts on a lot of smartphones, TVs and other electronics. The Great Indian Festival will continue till October 15. Here are some of the top offers from the sale that you can make the most of.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers: Smartphones

Premium smartphone OnePlus 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, with an additional 10 percent discount for State Bank of India (SBI) cards. There's an exchange offer which can further reduce the OnePlus6 price.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is on discount for the first time at Rs 14,999 with the option of a no-cost EMI for nine months. Redmi’s Y2 and 6 Pro are priced at Rs 10,999 with additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange offers and a six-month no-cost EMI. Apple is also offering exclusive deals on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 plus, iPhone 6 and 6S.

The Moto G5S Plus, which was launched at Rs. 16,999, will be available at just Rs. 9,999 during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy S9 premium smartphone is available at Rs 42,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 62,500. Huawei's Nova 3i was launched in India at Rs. 23,999 and during the Amazon sale, it will be available at Rs. 17,990.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers: Televisions

Those interested in buying TVs, especially smart TVs, will find deals from many brands. Sanyo’s 43 inch TV is down from its price Rs 38,990 to deal price of Rs 19,900, while its 32 inch TV is available for almost half its MRP, at Rs 10,990.

LG’s 32-inch high dynamic range (HDR) TV is available on Amazon for Rs 17,990, while Sony has put up its 32-inch smart TV for Rs 31,990. Kevin’s 32-inch is priced at just Rs 8,490, while TCL’s 49-inch TV is priced at Rs 29,990.

Other deals

Prime members can buy latest Mi TV Pro series (32 and 49-inch) on a flash sale starting today at 9 PM. BPL’s first TV and Fire TV Stick is going on a flash sale starting Rs 11,990 at 9 PM today. LG’s OLED TVs have upto 40 percent off including pre-booking offers of Rs 5,000 cashback for Amazon Pay.

Home appliances, home decor, kitchen appliances and furniture have discounts up to 80 percent, with other cashback and EMI options.

There is up to 60 percent off on fashion brands including Libas, Puma, Adidas, Jack and Jones, Titan and many more.

For Amazon’s in-house devices, some of the biggest discounts are available. Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) is available Rs 2,449 at a 45 percent discount, while Echo is available at a 30 percent discount. Fire TV Stick has Rs 1,000 off.

For SBI cards, an instant discount of 10 percent is available, along with an additional cashback of Rs 6,000 on purchases above Rs 50,000.