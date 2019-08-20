Amazon working on food delivery service, wooing restaurants: Report

Amazon is laying the groundwork for its food delivery service by getting restaurants on board, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The ecommerce giant is trying to get restaurants to break exclusivity contracts with food delivery aggregators by offering competitive commissions, the report said.

"Restaurants, which were paying a commission of 15-17 percent to food aggregators, are being given an introductory fee of as low as 6-7 percent and the promise of high order volumes," an Amazon executive told the paper.

The move comes at a time when food delivery services is seeing a high rate of cash burn, and restaurants are even choosing to opt out (#logout) of aggregators' apps citing the deep discount model as ruining their business.

The Amazon service is likely to give stiff competition to Swiggy and Zomato, which currently dominate the space.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Amazon has not yet responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.

The Amazon food delivery service might be rolled out in Bengaluru during Diwali through the Prime Now App, the report added. The service will be launched under the brand name “Amazon Restaurants’.

“They will look to increase use cases for their premium customers and bulk up the Amazon Prime user base,” a source told The Economic Times.

The company is also looking to start delivering medicines and beauty products soon, the report added.

Amazon is also trying to involve cloud kitchens, fast food chains and regional food chains, the report said.

The company had evaluated other options, and had even mulled partnering with cloud kitchen services.

“Amazon held talks with each of the players in the ecosystem and explored many avenues, including investing in some cloud kitchen brands. However, none of these deals materialised since taking an investment from Amazon is a huge signaling risk for the brand,” a source told the publication.