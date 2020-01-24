App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon working on 'digital haats' to aid small businesses

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos recently announced an investment of $1 billion to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India is in the process of establishing brick-and-mortar "Digital Haats" to help small-and-medium business enterprises, Mint reported.

The company is planning to set up 100 such haats by 2025, Gopal Pillai, Amazon India vice-president for seller services, told the publication.

Theses marketplaces will assist small business with services such as ecommerce on-boarding, imaging and cataloging, warehouse space, logistics, digital marketing, and compliance.

Pillai did not provide a timeline or locations but said the commerce giant wanted to set up the first Digital Haat “at the earliest”.

“We would imagine it like a food court or a store of a telecom company where you will see several booths offering different services," Pillai told the paper.

“We will evolve—there are a set of services which will be free, and a set of services that will involve service providers who are providing it," Pillai said.

The e-tailer might establish the manufacturing clusters at cities such as Tirupur and Erode in Tamil Nadu, and Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, he added.

Bezos also said Amazon would create one million jobs in India by 2025.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 12:22 pm

