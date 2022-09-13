Amazon Wholesale posts loss of Rs 480 crore in FY22 against Rs 43-crore profit in FY21

(Image: AP)

Amazon Wholesale (India), the e-commerce company’s B2B arm, reported a net loss of Rs 480 crore in FY22, against a net profit of Rs 43 crore in FY21.

Amazon Wholesale’s revenue jumped 47 percent to Rs 4,605 crore in FY22, according to the company's regulatory filings sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were Rs 5,086 crore.

Operating Revenue rose 46.6 percent to Rs 4592 crore from Rs 3131.9 crore on a year-on-year basis. Its EBITDA loss (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at Rs 478.2 crore, as opposed to an EBIDTA profit of Rs 51.10 crore.

In October 2021, Amazon had infused capital of Rs 650 crore into Amazon Wholesale (India), as per regulatory filings.

Meanwhile, another entity, its food and grocery retail unit Amazon Retail India’s net loss widened to Rs 794 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022 from Rs 650 crore in FY21. It reported revenue of Rs 1,720 crore, up 8 percent from the previous financial year.

The company’s total expenses for the fiscal topped Rs 2,514 crore.

Operating Revenue rose 7.8 percent to Rs 1,710 crore from Rs 1,585 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Its EBITDA loss widened to Rs 750 crore in FY22 from Rs 626.7 crore in FY21.

Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Pay India, Amazon Internet Services, Amazon Data Services, and Amazon Transportation Services have all reported losses for the fiscal.

These numbers come soon after brokerage firm Bernstein had said in a report that profitability continues to be elusive for Amazon in India despite investing $6.5 billion in the last eight years. It said that regulations don’t allow for an inventory-led model for a foreign entity like Amazon, and while it has made investments in More and Shoppers Stop, integration has been limited.

The company also faces immense competitive pressure in fast-growing categories, a weaker value proposition in 'New' commerce such as quick commerce, and limited traction in tier 2 and 3 cities, it said.