Amazon Web Services sees growth as more Indian companies go digital

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, is looking at strong growth as various Indian companies take to cloud services in a bid to move digitally to stay relevant in current times.

AWS is seeing traction from different sectors this includes enterprises, small and medium businesses (SMBs) and also startups, LiveMint reported.

According to Puneet Chandok, President – Commercial Business, Amazon Internet Services, AWS India & South Asia, India, is at an inflection point at present.

It is riding on the digital wave which is a big opportunity for AWS, he said.

Chandok also noted that since the pandemic began, in the last 8 or 9 months, two different sets of customers had emerged. This includes one category for whom the business has slowed, while the other for whom the business has gone up.

"Both categories need the agility of the cloud," he said.

A shift in trends suggests that customers are increasingly moving their mission-critical core workloads to the cloud. RBL Bank, for instance, migrated more than 60 mission-critical applications including its retail assets, banking operations, human resources, and customer-facing websites from its on-premises data centre to AWS, the report said.

In a bid to address the growing demand for its cloud services, AWS said in November last year that it will launch its second cloud region in Hyderabad that is expected to be operational by mid-2022.

“We are growing really fast, across sectors. We are trying to build India’s best technology team and will be hiring across profiles such as account teams, solution architects, professional services, and training," said Chandok.