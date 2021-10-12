MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Amazon, one of the largest private employers in the Unites States, would also require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to meetings at a day's notice.

Reuters
October 12, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

Amazon.com Inc will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday.

Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to office from Jan. 3 for at least three days a week.

In his message that was posted on Amazon's blog, Jassy said the company's corporate employees will be permitted to work up to four weeks per year fully remotely from any location within the country of employment.

Amazon, one of the largest private employers in the Unites States, would also require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to meetings at a day's notice.

The company, which started on-site vaccinations for its frontline employees in the United States in March, has taken to a flexible approach to reopening like tech peer Microsoft Corp, which said it would take a site-by-site approach to U.S. office reopenings.
Reuters
Tags: #Amazon #coronavirus #remote work
first published: Oct 12, 2021 10:20 am

