Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter: Report

Reuters
Dec 04, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

Amazon.com Inc is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year, pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform, according to a Platformer reporter tweet on Saturday.

Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.

first published: Dec 4, 2022 08:45 am