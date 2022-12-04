English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter: Report

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

    Reuters
    December 04, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
    Amazon (Image: AP)

    Amazon (Image: AP)

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year, pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform, according to a Platformer reporter tweet on Saturday.

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

    Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Amazon #Elon Musk #Twitter advertisements #Twitter CEO
    first published: Dec 4, 2022 08:45 am