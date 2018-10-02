App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon to raise minimum wage to $15 for US employees

The increased raise comes at a time when the "Fight for Fifteen" movement, a union-led push for a $15 minimum wage has been gaining traction in cities across the country

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all US employees including full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees, starting November 1.

The increased raise comes at a time when the "Fight for Fifteen" movement â€” a union-led push for a $15 minimum wage â€” has been gaining traction in cities across the country.

The new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 employees in the US, as well as over 100,000 seasonal employees who will be hired at Amazon sites across the country this holiday, the company said in a statement.

"We will be working to gain Congressional support for an increase in the federal minimum wage. The current rate of $7.25 was set nearly a decade ago," said Jay Carney, senior vice president of Amazon global corporate affairs.

Retailer Target Corp raised its minimum hourly wage last year to $11 and promised to raise it to $15 an hour by the end of 2020 while the world's largest retailer and private employer Walmart raised its minimum wage to $11 an hour earlier this year.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #US #world

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.