Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising Indian SMBs: Jeff Bezos

The company will use its global footprint to export USD 10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025, Bezos said at the Amazon SMBhav summit which will focus on discussions around how technology adoption can enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said the e-commerce major will invest USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) in digitising small and medium businesses in India.

He also stated that the India-US alliance will be the most important in 21st century.

He also stated that the India-US alliance will be the most important in 21st century.

Bezos is in India this week and is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders and SMBs.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 01:05 pm

