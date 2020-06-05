App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon to allow sellers to register, manage accounts in Hindi

The move is aimed at breaking the language barrier for millions of Indian entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers and help them benefit from e-commerce, a statement said.

PTI

Amazon India said sellers will now be able to register on Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Hindi.

The move is aimed at breaking the language barrier for millions of Indian entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers and help them benefit from e-commerce, a statement said.

Sellers will be able to register as an Amazon seller for the first time to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics in Hindi and the experience will be available on the seller website as well as on the mobile app, it added.

Close

Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Hindi.

related news

"Hundreds of Amazon sellers from tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi experience to manage their accounts during the six-month testing phase," the statement said.

Gopal Pillai, vice-president (seller services) at Amazon India, said the company has always operated with a focus on enabling every motivated seller anywhere in the country to reach customers across India and the world.

"As we look at enabling more and more of Indian MSMEs to embrace e-commerce to grow, we continue to double down our efforts on vernacular, voice and video-powered initiatives. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers starting with Hindi is a step in that direction," he said.

This becomes all the more significant as businesses emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and explore new opportunities for growth, Pillai said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:40 am

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #Hindi #MSME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

FICCI fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment in associated private hospitals

FICCI fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment in associated private hospitals

AstraZeneca joins Serum Institute to supply 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca joins Serum Institute to supply 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.