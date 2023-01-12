 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon summoned for meeting by Pune labour commission over layoffs

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate has complained that the "voluntary separation policy" offered by the e-commerce giant to its employees was illegal

With Amazon announcing layoffs, Pune’s labour commissioner’s office has sent a notice to the e-commerce giant, calling for a meeting on January 17 over the sackings as well as the so-called Voluntary Separation Program.

The notice issued by the Assistant Labour Commissioner in Pune reads: “....it is hereby informed that a joint meeting has to be held in front of the undersigned in his hall on 17/01/2023 at 03:00 PM regarding the lay-off of workers in your establishment/factory.”

Representatives of the management and trade union should be present with the necessary documents and records as well as the power of attorney, the notice said.

Amazon was yet to respond to Moneycontrol's queries about the notice. The report will be updated when the response comes in.

In November 2022, Amazon offered a “voluntary separation” offer to some Indian employees in the Amazonian Experience and Technology team.

“As a first step, we are giving employees an opportunity to volunteer for the severance programme,” it said. Employees from entry to senior level (L1 to L7) were eligible for it.