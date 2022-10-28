English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Amazon shares slump, Big Tech peers stay afloat

    The online retailer, whose market cap briefly fell below $1 trillion, was last down 8.4% at $101.66, after hitting its lowest since April 2020.

    Reuters
    October 28, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST

    Amazon.com Inc’s shares fell about 8% on Friday after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, while its Big Tech peers recovered from a bruising selloff this week.

    The online retailer, whose market cap briefly fell below $1 trillion, was last down 8.4% at $101.66, after hitting its lowest since April 2020.

    Apple Inc, however, shone bright amid a crowd of dimming lights in the Big Tech space, as the iPhone maker reported revenue and profit that topped analysts’ estimates.

    Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta gained between 1.2% and 3.1% after their shares were battered this week following gloomy outlook from the companies.

    The Big Tech stocks are on track to lose more than $400 billion this week.

    Close

    Related stories

    Many view the megacap companies as bellwethers for how corporate America is faring during a year in which inflation has soared, pushing the U.S. Federal Reserve to enact a series of jumbo-sized rate hikes that have bruised markets.

    Analysts fear macroeconomic factors, including a strong dollar, will continue to hit Amazon in the near term, however, over a longer period of time, the retailer should be able to bounce back.

    ”Despite accelerating revenues, Amazon has been cut down to size by the market after missing expectations. Efficiency has yet to return to the e-commerce business,” Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said.

    While the cloud services segment has been one of high and sustained growth for tech companies, indications for Amazon, Microsoft and Intel Corp this week point to lower investments as costs rise.

    Intel’s shares rose about 7% after the chipmaker said its cost-reduction plan includes layoffs and is expected to lower costs by $3 billion next year.

    However, analysts are cautious of how the company plans to cut costs.

    Cost reductions are necessary, but Intel needs to focus on cutting spending in the right places and keep research and development investments high, Glenn O’Donnell, research director at Forrester, said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Amazon #Amazon quarterly results #amazon sales #Amazon Shares #international stocks
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.