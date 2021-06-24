MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon services down for multiple users, says Downdetector

More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while over a thousand users reported problems with Prime Video and 300 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.

Reuters
June 24, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Amazon sites are down. The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. (Image: SCOOTERCASTER / Shutterstock.com)

Amazon sites are down. The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. (Image: SCOOTERCASTER / Shutterstock.com)

Amazon.com Inc's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video were down for multiple users late Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while over a thousand users reported problems with Prime Video and 300 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
TAGS: #Amazon #Business #company
first published: Jun 24, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.