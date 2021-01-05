MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon seeks to withdraw suit against MNS, Raj Thackeray

Amazon has now included Marathi among preferred Amazon has now included Marathi among preferred languages on its app and website so the issue no longer exists.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday moved a civil court here seeking to withdraw its suit against moved a civil court here seeking to withdraw its suit against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its chief Raj Thackeray over the party's agitation for the use of Marathi.

Advocate Vijay Thakur, appearing for MNS leader Akhil Chitre, said the court will decide on January 12 whether to Chitre, said the court will decide on January 12 whether to accept the application. Amazon has now included Marathi among preferred Amazon has now included Marathi among preferred languages on its app and website so the issue no longer exists, advocate Thakur said.

Totally disillusioned with your lackadaisical attitude: Kishore Biyani to Amazon

Amazon's lawyers did not respond to phone calls or messages.

After the MNS threatened an agitation against Amazon for not providing the option of Marathi for using its app and for not providing the option of Marathi for using its app and website and also not using the language on its posters, the company had moved the court.

Close

Related stories

Among other reliefs, it had sought an order restraining MNS workers from entering its warehouses or restraining MNS workers from entering its warehouses or offices and threatening or assaulting its employees. Last month, alleged MNS workers had vandalized.

Amazon's warehouses at Marol in Mumbai's Andheri suburb and in Pune city.
PTI
TAGS: #Akhil Chitre #Amazon #Business #Maharashtra Navnirman Sena #Raj Thackeray
first published: Jan 5, 2021 09:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.