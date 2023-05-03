 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon, Samara may shed 20% stake in More Retail before IPO

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

The planned share sale comes ahead of a potential public listing in the next 12-18 months, as per the reports.

Amazon and Samara have approached family offices and domestic capital investors for this round

In a bid to onboard domestic investors before the planned IPO, Amazon and Samsara Capital, which owns More Retail is looking to divest about a fifth of its equity to external investors at a valuation of around $2 billion.

Amazon and Samara have approached family offices and domestic capital investors for this round, sources told business daily The Economic Times. The planned share sale comes ahead of a potential public listing in the next 12-18 months, the sources added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The retail chain, once part of Aditya Birla Group, was acquired by Amazon-Samara in 2019 at an estimated value of under $600 million.