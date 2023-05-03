Amazon, Samara may shed 20% stake in More Retail before IPO

In a bid to onboard domestic investors before the planned IPO, Amazon and Samsara Capital, which owns More Retail is looking to divest about a fifth of its equity to external investors at a valuation of around $2 billion.

Amazon and Samara have approached family offices and domestic capital investors for this round, sources told business daily The Economic Times. The planned share sale comes ahead of a potential public listing in the next 12-18 months, the sources added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The retail chain, once part of Aditya Birla Group, was acquired by Amazon-Samara in 2019 at an estimated value of under $600 million.

“Talks have been underway for diluting 10-20% in More to onboard domestic investors before the planned IPO. It is likely to be a 15% sale to investors,” people aware of the matter told ET. “We don’t comment on speculations on what we may or may not do in the future,” an Amazon spokesperson said in response to ET’s query.

Moneycontrol News