App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon, Samara Capital seek CCI approval to acquire Aditya Birla’s supermarket chain More

More is the fourth-largest supermarket chain in India, following Reliance Retail, Future Group and D-Mart

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US online retail giant Amazon.com’s investment arm Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC joined hands with private equity firm Samara Capital and sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire Aditya Birla Group’s supermarket chain More, according to a Business Standard report.

Witzig Advisory Services is wholly owned by Samara Capital and it struck a deal last month to acquire 99.99 percent of Aditya Birla Retail Limited (ABRL). Now, Amazon.com’s investment arm plans to acquire 49 percent stake in Witzig, while 51 percent will remain with Samara.

Majority promoter entity of ABRL, RKN Retail, will sell all of its 62.2 percent stake, while another promoter Kanishtha Finance Investment will sell the rest of the stake. RKN Retail announced the deal in its filings on September 19.

More is the fourth-largest supermarket chain in India, following Reliance Retail, Future Group and D-Mart. It has 523 supermarkets and 20 hypermarkets. Sources revealed that the deal values More chain at Rs 42 billion. ABRL reported a loss of Rs 4.9 billion in FY18.

related news

Following this deal, Amazon will be a major player in India’s supermarket network, as it plans to build its food retail business. The company is also planning to launch new grocery products and kitchen supplies.

Soon after India allowed 100 percent FDI in food retail, Amazon committed to investing $500 million in this sector.

An Amazon spokesperson told Reuters that the company wants to enhance its services portfolio and meaningfully invest in opportunities for job creation.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #grocery #retail business #supermarket

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.