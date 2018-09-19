App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon, Samara Capital buy Aditya Birla Group's retail chain More for Rs 4,200 crore: Report

Samara reportedly acquired a majority 51 percent stake in Aditya Birla Retail, while Amazon's investment arm picked up the remaining 49 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private equity fund Samara Capital and Amazon have acquired Aditya Birla Group's food and grocery retail chain More for around Rs 4,200 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The deal was signed at around 1.30 pm at the Aditya Birla Group headquarters in Mumbai, after Aditya Birla Retail's board approved it earlier in the day, the news daily reported.

Samara reportedly acquired a majority 51 percent stake in ABRL, while the American retail giant's investment arm Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, picked up the remaining 49 percent.

The deal will, however, be subject to clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). ABRL owns and operates 575 stores across the country under the More brand.

related news

Reports had earlier suggested that if the deal goes through, it would be Amazon's second direct investment in India's brick-and-mortar retail space.

The e-commerce major had picked a 5 percent stake in India's largest listed department store chain Shoppers Stop for Rs 180 crore in September last year.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Aditya Birla group #Amazon #Business #Companies #ma #more #Samara Capital

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.