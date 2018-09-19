Amazon, Samara Capital buy Aditya Birla Group's retail chain More for Rs 4,200 crore: Report

Private equity fund Samara Capital and Amazon have acquired Aditya Birla Group's food and grocery retail chain More for around Rs 4,200 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The deal was signed at around 1.30 pm at the Aditya Birla Group headquarters in Mumbai, after Aditya Birla Retail's board approved it earlier in the day, the news daily reported.

Samara reportedly acquired a majority 51 percent stake in ABRL, while the American retail giant's investment arm Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, picked up the remaining 49 percent.

The deal will, however, be subject to clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). ABRL owns and operates 575 stores across the country under the More brand.

Reports had earlier suggested that if the deal goes through, it would be Amazon's second direct investment in India's brick-and-mortar retail space.