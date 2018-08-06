Amazon removes Nazi paraphernalia after complaints

Global e-commerce giant Amazon has finally removed items with Nazi and white supremacist symbols from its website, following complaints from lawmakers and racial equality activists.

According to a report in BBC, Amazon has blocked accounts of retailers dealing in Nazi paraphernalia and are now checking for other similarly-themed goods which promote fascist views.

The issue first came to light last month when two advocacy groups, Action Centre on Race and the Economy and Partnership for Working Families, issued a 24-page document listing Nazi paraphernalia such as stickers with Nazi imagery, swastika pendants and German SS hat, among others, that were being sold on Amazon.

The report further noted that items targeted towards children such as a onesie with a burning cross and a Nazi-themed Pepe the Frog fidget spinner were also available on the multinational e-commerce website.

The report prompted Democratic US Representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota to write to CEO Jeff Bezos, complaining about the same.

In his letter, Ellison inquired about the amount of money Amazon generated by selling items that promote fascism, including books published by hate groups, since 2015.

Vice-President of Amazon's public policy, Brian Huseman, responded to the complaint, saying the company " prohibits listing products that promote or glorify hatred, violence or intolerance".

Huseman further listed steps Amazon has taken to remove the items pointed out by the non-profit organisations.

Huesman said most of the goods were removed even before the company received the letter from Ellison, while others are in process of being eliminated from the website.