Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Amazon redesigns app logo over resemblance with Adolf Hitler’s moustache

The new Amazon app icon, launched in January, depicts a brown cardboard Amazon box with the company’s smile-shaped arrow logo in the middle, and a blue piece of packing tape at the top in the centre.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

E-commerce giant Amazon has tweaked the design of its new app icon after the first design sparked comparisons to the moustache of Adolf Hitler.

The new app icon, launched in January, depicts a brown cardboard Amazon box with the company’s smile-shaped arrow logo in the middle, and a blue piece of packing tape at the top in the centre. Soon after the launch, some observers said it resembled a toothbrush-style moustache, associated with the Nazi dictator, reported BBC News.

The toothbrush moustache was originally popularised by comedians like Charlie Chaplin in the early 1900s before it was associated with Hitler.

After a few Twitter users posted about the resemblance, Amazon has quietly rolled out a new app design, replacing the jagged tape with a two-toned folded piece of tape.

Before the change was made, the first icon had been trialled in a few countries, Amazon told BBC News.

“We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep,” said the report quoting Amazon

Talking about the changes in the app logo, Branding agency Coley Porter Bell chief executive Vicky Bullen told the publication: “Unfortunately for Amazon, the visualisation of their parcel tape on the original logo will immediately be associated as a Hitleresque moustache, as that shape is forever embedded in our [subconscious] brains as such - not the best association for a brand that wants to create delight on the doorstep.”

Now, the updated Amazon app icon is getting compared with Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang.



The app logo of the online shopping platform previously showed a graphic of a shopping trolley.
first published: Mar 4, 2021 10:57 am

