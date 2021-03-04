Amazon redesigns app logo over resemblance with Adolf Hitler’s moustache

E-commerce giant Amazon has tweaked the design of its new app icon after the first design sparked comparisons to the moustache of Adolf Hitler.

The new app icon, launched in January, depicts a brown cardboard Amazon box with the company’s smile-shaped arrow logo in the middle, and a blue piece of packing tape at the top in the centre. Soon after the launch, some observers said it resembled a toothbrush-style moustache, associated with the Nazi dictator, reported BBC News.

The toothbrush moustache was originally popularised by comedians like Charlie Chaplin in the early 1900s before it was associated with Hitler.

After a few Twitter users posted about the resemblance, Amazon has quietly rolled out a new app design, replacing the jagged tape with a two-toned folded piece of tape.

Before the change was made, the first icon had been trialled in a few countries, Amazon told BBC News.

“We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep,” said the report quoting Amazon

Talking about the changes in the app logo, Branding agency Coley Porter Bell chief executive Vicky Bullen told the publication: “Unfortunately for Amazon, the visualisation of their parcel tape on the original logo will immediately be associated as a Hitleresque moustache, as that shape is forever embedded in our [subconscious] brains as such - not the best association for a brand that wants to create delight on the doorstep.”



is it just me or the new amazon app icon looks almost like avatar aang pic.twitter.com/AZwn7CRZKF

— the incredible sulk (@ityaadie) March 1, 2021

Now, the updated Amazon app icon is getting compared with Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang.



I thought the new Amazon app was Aang’s head pic.twitter.com/JudYttnsu0 — quariana grande (@sarahbazillion) March 1, 2021





Why does the Amazon app look like Avatar Aang? pic.twitter.com/LhP5aMv1y5

— Keven (@ramirezkeven47) March 1, 2021



Is it me or does the Amazon app look like Aang? pic.twitter.com/x4jB7bVWRp — MONNICA (@oh_monnica7) March 2, 2021



The app logo of the online shopping platform previously showed a graphic of a shopping trolley.