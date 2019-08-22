App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon ready to raise India investments, does not see any slowdown for its services

Amazon India Manager Amit Agarwal said the company is optimistic about domestic sales and exports and that it continues to invest across all businesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @AmazonNews_IN
Image: Twitter/ @AmazonNews_IN

E-commerce giant Amazon does not see any slowdown to its service offerings in India and is taking a long-term view on investment in the country. Amazon India Manager Amit Agarwal told PTI the company is optimistic about domestic sales and exports and that it continues to invest across all businesses.

"As far as our services go, we don't see any slowdown. There could be multiple reasons. I think one thing to keep in mind is that e-commerce is very, very small...it is probably just three percent (of total retail). When you are that small, there is so much room to grow," Agarwal said.

Emphasising the Amazon's commitment to the Indian market, Agarwal said it has already announced $5 billion investments in India and another $500 million in food and retail.

Close

The company had launched its global selling programme in India a few years ago that allows small and medium businesses in the country to sell to customers in other countries.

Agarwal made these comments during the inauguration of Amazon's largest facility globally at Hyderabad. The campus, spread over 9.5 acres, contains 1.8 million sq ft of office space and will house 15,000 employees.

Amazon has three fulfilment centres in Telangana offering more than 3.2 million cubic feet of storage space to sellers, two sorting centres with 1 lakh square feet of processing capacity and 90 delivery stations.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:11 am

