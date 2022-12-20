 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon reaches settlement in three EU antitrust cases, avoids fine

Dec 20, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

In the first case, Amazon faced charges of using its size, power and data to push its own products to gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that also use its platform.

Amazon on Tuesday reached a settlement with the European Union in three antitrust probes after the U.S. online retailer addressed the EU's concerns over its use of sellers' data, saving it from a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover.

The company has agreed not to use sellers' data for its own competing retail business and its private label products.

The second case was about the equal treatment of sellers when ranking their offers for the "buy box" on its website that generates the bulk of its sales.

Amazon has agreed to set up a second prominently displayed buy box for a rival product if it differs substantially in price and delivery from the product in the first box.

In the third case, Amazon agreed that sellers under Amazon's Prime feature can choose their own logistics and delivery services, other than those approved and chosen by Amazon.