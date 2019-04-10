App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Prime members can now get shopping advice based on their zodiac signs

In its Insider newsletter, Amazon is sending monthly shopping horoscopes to its users, pointing out the best products and Prime benefits for them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

What if your shopping list was aligned with your horoscope for the day? Amazon will now help its Prime members do just that. In its Insider newsletter, the US tech giant is sending monthly shopping horoscopes to its users, pointing out the best products and Prime benefits on the basis of customers' zodiac signs.

Anna Katz, a Seattle-based ghostwriter, is working with Amazon on these horoscope predictions. Katz has a master's degree from Seattle University in existential phenomenological therapeutic psychology. Prime members have been receiving these updates for the past three months. They suggest to customers where to put their money and time in the next month.

For example, for its April predictions, it suggested that people with the Aries sunsign should sit back and relax this month "perhaps on a comfy new sofa, wrapped in a cozy new blankie from Amazon Home", saying that "a new understanding will emerge" on doing so.

The newsletter advised an Aquarian to stop worrying about existential questions like who he is or what the purpose of life is because "Alexa Shopping and Prime Pantry are always there to answer life's simpler questions like 'What do I do when I run out of hot sauce?'".

related news

"This month is all about synchronicity, with things showing up right when they’re needed. You might run into that old friend or forgotten idea at the perfect moment—eat well at Whole Foods Market or through AmazonFresh to ensure you have the energetic wherewithal to connect the dots," the Scorpio horoscope said.

While this looks like a strange marketing strategy, it might just work in the US. Americans reportedly spent $2.2 billion on 'mystical services' in 2018. The horoscope and other mystic services industry has grown steadily over the past five years in the US. Sanctuary, a digital astrology startup, was launched in March 2019 and raised $1.5 million in venture capital. Amazon is tapping into astrology to sell its stuff to more traditional customers who turn to horoscopes for guidance and advice.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #Amazon #Astrology #US

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina share stunning photos while shooting for Kaa ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated M ...

Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message ...

Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train

Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm in Amsterdam Over Non-Paymen ...

Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Dea ...

Twitter Deletes Trump's Video with 'Dark Knight Rises' Music for 2020 ...

Vodafone Idea Shares Jumps by 2% on Announcement of Rights Issue Worth ...

David Beckham 'Speaks' Nine Languages, Using Deepfake Tech, in Call to ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,650 as ...

Praj Industries shares jump over 7% after signing contracts with Gevo ...

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Q4FY19 Results Preview: March-quarter earnings unlikely to bring posit ...

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's methodical Tottenham Hotspur m ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.