Amazon Prime Day 2018 begins: Here are some choicest offers and interesting deals

As the Prime Day sale has started in India for the first time, Amazon has launched over 200 brand new products simultaneously on its e-tailing platform.

Beginning at 12 pm on July 16, for 36 hours, heavy discounts, flash sales and cashback sales on electronics, cosmetics, toys, and sports are offered exclusively to its prime members.

Among the 200+ product launches, OnePlus 6 Red, Intel 8th generation gaming processors, Bosch microwave ovens and power drills, Marks & Spencer clothing lines are prominent ones.

The company is also launching various products from startups like Gods, Easyneck, Fego, Smartivity, LCare, AutoWiz, Skin, etc. The products by them ranges from soft pillows to minimalistic laptop bags to hotspot car trackers.

Products of brands like OnePlus, Sennheiser, WD, Godrej, Cloudwalker, Seagate, Samsung, and others are also being offered on discounts.

The smartphone customers in India can avail price cuts on several handsets and devices such as Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite and many more.

Additional exchange offers of up to Rs 10,000 is offered on devices like Moto G6, OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Vivo V7+ and Vivo 9.

For example, Honor View 10 which is priced at Rs 36,000 is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Similarly, Samsung On7 Pro is available at Rs 6,990 and Nokia 7 Plus is available at Rs 25,999 against a price of upwards of Rs 28,000.

Amazon is also offering discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on its own devices. Amazon Echo which is usually sold at Rs 9,999 is available at Rs 6,999 to its prime members. A flat Rs 1,200 discount is offered on Fire TV Stick. Echo Dot is available at a discount of Rs 2,050.

Up to 70% discount on home appliances, up to 80% off on fashion products and up to 50% off on other electronics is offered.

For Amazon Prime Video, Amazon has added seven new titles on 7 days starting from July 10. The titles include Dunkirk, 102 Not Out, Comicstaan, Transformers: The Last Knight, and others.

Available for Rs 999 per year, Amazon Prime offers several services like free one-day delivery, discounted same-day delivery, access to Prime Video, access to Prime Music and exclusive deals.

Alternatively, one can also get a monthly subscription of Rs 129 to avail its benefits for one month.