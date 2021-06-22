Amazon preaches about protecting whistleblowers while Foxconn manager languishes in jail

Ecommerce giant Amazon has recently said that it expects all its suppliers and manufacturers to protect whistleblowers, but has that stopped them from sending corporate whistleblowers to the gallows? The answer is no.

As per a report by The Information.com, a Foxconn manager who had raised alarms about labour code violations at a Chinese factory that produced Kindles and Amazon Echos – was hounded by the company for publicising the incident of modern-day slavery.

In the year 2019, Amazon’s hardware supplier Foxconn was found employing school students as interns and making them work nightshifts. The now-jailed manager had discreetly gathered records that helped establish that the student interns were underpaid and made to work overtime illegally. The data collated was then shared with an activist group secretly, which then published a report about the labour code violation and the incident began getting the attention of mainstream media.

Foxconn Technology had eventually fired the executives who were in charge of the factory and the factory’s human resources department. The company had also issued a public apology and raised wages.

After the outrage and uproar died down, the company hunted down the whistleblower and as we know now, the person was neither protected nor hailed as a hero.

Amazon itself has been mired in controversies for illegally firing two of its US-based employees who openly criticised the company’s non-environment friendly practices and demanded better protection for warehouse workers in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both employees -- Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa – who worked at Amazon’s Seattle offices, were sacked by the company for allegedly violating internal policies repeatedly and not for being outspoken.

In a separate incident, in the year 2020, an Amazon employee named Christian Smalls was fired for breaking social distancing rules, as per the company. However, he had publicly staged a walkout from the New York warehouse, hoping to push the company to offer better protection to workers against COVID-19. Amazon’s reaction might well have been triggered by the act.