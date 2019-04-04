App
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 10:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon plans to launch satellites to offer broadband internet

Project Kuiper will launch a constellation of low earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity, the company added.

Reuters
Amazon.com Inc plans to build a network of over 3,000 satellites through a new initiative "Project Kuiper", an attempt by the e-commerce giant to provide internet access, according to multiple filings made with the International Telecommunication Union last month.

The long-term project will cater to people globally who lack basic access to broadband internet, Amazon said in a statement on Thursday.

Project Kuiper will launch a constellation of low earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity, the company added.

Amazon's plans come as Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is racing to pull his private space company Blue Origin out of start-up mode and move into production.

Bezos' rocket company is among a crop of billionaire-backed space ventures seeking to disrupt the legacy launch services market with reusable rocket technology.

 
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 10:12 pm

