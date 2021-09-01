Amazon-MGM deal: Writers Guild, Public Citizen and other groups ask US antitrust body to block merger

The letter warned that if the Amazon-MGM deal is allowed to go through then Amazon could destroy rivals to its Fire TV products by denying other streaming platforms access to its content.

Writers Guild of America West, Public Citizen, People's Parity Project and 31 other groups have asked the US anti-trust body to block Amazon’s purchase of MGM Studios “to slow Amazon’s growing dominance”.

In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the groups slammed Amazon’s move to acquire the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, Legally Blonde and Shark Tank. “It is the latest move in Amazon’s overarching strategy to create numerous interconnected points of dominance over businesses and consumers,” the letter said.

“With the MGM acquisition Amazon will gain control over must-have content, as well as control over additional advertising and intellectual property (IP) rights that allow it to stretch its dominance over consumers and other businesses,” the letter warned. “This increases Amazon’s ability to lock consumers into its sprawling platform and punish businesses and workers that do not accede to its demands.”

FTC opened a probe in the deal in July, Reuters reported. In addition to reviewing the merger, the agency is investigating Amazon as part of a series of probes underway into Big Tech.

On May 26, Amazon said it would purchase MGM for $8.45 billion, making the deal the e-commerce giant’s second-largest acquisition after buying grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

If Amazon was permitted to own MGM, consumers would be more forcefully pushed into subscribing to Amazon Prime because more content would be exclusive to it, rather than being available across many platforms, the letter said. Businesses too will face greater pressure from Amazon.

The letter warned that if the deal was allowed to go through, Amazon could destroy rivals to its Fire TV products by denying other streaming platforms access to its content.

Amazon’s control over the IP for MGM content including sequels or gaming rights would allow it to further exert leverage over its e-commerce platform, it said.

“Amazon could also force competitors to prioritize Amazon content and product placement within non-Amazon products in exchange for access to content or IP rights,” the letter said.

It also pointed out several concerns raised by senators including Elizabeth Warren who asked FTC for a thorough review of Amazon's acquisition of MGM.

Warren asked the FTC to examine the possible anticompetitive effects the deal would have on streaming services and entertainment products. The anti-trust watchdog should also look “at the broader impacts that this transaction may have on workers, small businesses, and competition overall as Amazon—which already dominates numerous markets—accelerates its aggressive monopolistic behaviour,” the senator said in her letter to FTC chair Lina Khan.

Amazon had in June asked Khan be recused on antitrust matters related to the online retail giant because of research that she had done and her previous advocacy.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also warned that the MGM merger “has the potential to impact millions of consumers”. In the House, Representative David Cicilline said the deal “reinforces what we already know — [Amazon is] laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power”.

There was ample evidence that Amazon uses the combined elements of its platform as a cudgel against its rivals, the letter said.

“The proposed acquisition of MGM would give an already abusive monopoly even more weapons to use against consumers, businesses, and workers,” the letter concluded, asking for a halt to the merger and continue the investigation against “Amazon’s broad abuse of the ecosystem”.

(with input from Reuters)