Amazon may lower costs of premium smartphones by offering credit options: Report

Amazon is planning to make premium smartphones (above Rs 25,000) more affordable by offering credit options to consumers, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The e-commerce giant is teaming up with banks, financial institutions and credit rating agencies to enable buyers to avail credit options, the report said.

Amazon also wants to provide a wider selection of smartphone brands on its platform and widen its presence in the segment.

"We've noticed the moment we provide some of the affordability initiatives to customers, we see an uptick in adoption and sales of the brand," Noor Patel, director, category management, Amazon India, said in the report.

One in three customers buy a smartphone on a no-cost EMI basis, and one in five buy their smartphones on an exchange basis, Patel told the paper.

Amazon has already partnered with a few banks to provide discounts and cashback options.

The average sale price (ASP) of smartphones in India is expected to rise 18 percent to $190-210 (Rs 13,000-15,000), according to analysts at Counterpoint Research.

The average cost of a smartphone in the country is $158 (almost Rs 11,000), according to research done by the International Data Corporation (IDC).