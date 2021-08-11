Amazon may appoint multiple independent sellers: Report

Amazon will not hold any stake directly or indirectly in these mid-sized sellers, The Economic Times has reported.

Amazon India will appoint multiple independent sellers to take over business from Cloudtail, one of its largest sellers, to ensure that one vendor does not have a dominant position.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The move comes after Amazon said the joint venture that owns Cloudtail would be discontinued and cease to exist from May 2022.

Cloudtail is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prione Business Services, which is a joint venture between Amazon and NR Narayana Murthy-owned Catamaran Ventures. The joint venture was due for renewal on May 19, 2022.

The Economic Times reported that the e-commerce giant had contacted some large brands to see whether they can appoint authorised sellers. However, some brands might hesitate to make such an arrangement given that offline traders might have a problem with Amazon's practice of offering discounts on credit or debit card purchases.

Amazon.in has over 850,000 thriving sellers from across the country, a spokesperson told the publication.

"Since January 2020, over 3 lakh new sellers have joined Amazon.in. We are humbled to see this pace of growth as more and more sellers choose Amazon.in to benefit from the ecommerce opportunity," the spokesperson said.

