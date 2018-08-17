Amazon looking to acquire US-based movie chain Landmark Theatres

With an aim to enter the brick-and-mortar-cinema space, Amazon is looking to acquire American movie chain Landmark Theatres from Wagner/Cuban Cos, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Landmark Theatres was established in 1974 and currently has 52 theatres and 252 screens in 27 markets. The owners of the chain have been working with investment banker Stephens Inc for a possible sale.

A few other companies are also in the race to acquire the movie chain, a source told the news agency.

Amazon already has its own film studio that produces original content streamed on Amazon Prime, but a theatre could give its content more visibility and qualify movies for the Academy Awards.

The shares of other movie chains like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Cinemark Holdings Inc rose after an initial fall as investors saw this as Amazon trying to support the sector rather than disrupt it, according to Leo Kulp, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets LLC.

"This is probably a move to get broader distribution of film content. Netflix had been discussed as a potential buyer of Landmark for a similar reason," Kulp told the wire service.

Mark Cuban, one of the backers of Wagner/Cuban Cos, said that he had hired a bank to evaluate offers but was in "no rush to sell".