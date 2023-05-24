Amazon leads $20 million round in Hopscotch parent

The round also included participation from Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, as well as other existing investors, including Lionrock, IIFL Seed Venture Fund, RPG Ventures, and Techpro Ventures.

Hit the Mark, Inc, the parent company of kids fashion brand Hopscotch, has raised $20 million in a funding round led by Amazon. The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook (Meta), as well as other existing investors including Lionrock, IIFL Seed Venture Fund, RPG Ventures, and Techpro Ventures.

The New York and Mumbai-based company will use the fresh funds to expand its offerings and increase its customer base at a time when the kids wear segment was accounting for a larger share of the total fashion market in India, over the past years.

It competes with players like IPO-hopeful FirstCry, Gini & Jony, Max, GAP, among several others.

"Hopscotch is the go-to digital brand for parents who want their kids to look stylish - everyday and on every special occasion," said Rahul Anand, Founder and CEO of Hopscotch.

"This investment allows us to invest in marketing, broaden our selection, and enable more customers to express their unique sense of style," he added.

In total, the company has raised about $80 million over the course of its existence, it said on May 24.

“Hopscotch has strong brand recall in the kids’ category. With this investment, we are happy to work with Hopscotch as it continues to reach and delight more customers...We have been impressed to see what they have done till date”, said Preetham N, director, corporate development at Amazon.

This comes after Amazon had announced a corpus of $250 million in 2021 to fund Indian startups and small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), through which it has backed several brands like XYXX, a D2C company for inner wear, FreshToHome and others, through Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.