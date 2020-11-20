PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon lays off staff at Prime Air drone project

"We are reorganising one small team within our larger Prime Air organization to allow us to best align with the needs of our customers and the business," Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said

Reuters
Representative image

Amazon.com Inc on November 19 said it had laid off dozens of staff working on the e-commerce giant's delivery drone project as part of a reorganisation of the team.

The United States retailer has been working on a plan to deliver goods to millions of its customers by using a fleet of unmanned drones, and had received federal approval in August to begin testing commercial deliveries in the country.

"We are reorganising one small team within our larger Prime Air organization to allow us to best align with the needs of our customers and the business," Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said in a statement, without providing a number on how many employees will be sacked.

Kish said the company was working to find roles for the affected employees "in the areas where we are hiring".

The company had laid off R&D and manufacturing staff from Amazon Prime Air project and had reached tentative deals with two external manufacturers - Austria's FACC Aerospace and Spain's Aernnova Aerospace - to build components for its long-awaited drone, the Financial Times reported earlier in the day.

The full terms of the agreements with the manufacturers were still being finalised, the FT report said, citing a person familiar with Amazon's plans.

Aernnova and FACC did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 11:47 am

