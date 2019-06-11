Amazon launches 'secured' credit card for untapped buyers in US: Report

E-commerce giant Amazon has partnered with financial services company Synchrony Financial to launch credit cards for those who would usually be exempted from Amazon loyalty cards due to bad or no credit history, CNBC reported.

"The programme would put credit in the hands of people in a responsible way," Tom Quindlen, Executive Vice President and CEO at Synchrony told CNBC.

Termed the “Amazon Credit Builder”, the programme lets users with no credit or bad credit – those who are usually excluded from Amazon loyalty cards – build credit through a secured card and eventually graduate to other Amazon Store cards once they establish credit history, it added.

Perks include 5 percent cashback, as well as other rewards, to incentivise shoppers towards Amazon and to drive customer loyalty, Quindlen added.

Quindlen said that the company would look to mitigate risks by issuing “secured” credit cards wherein people can deposit $500 and set it as the credit limit. The interest rate, or APR, for the starter card is 28.24 percent.

The move is seen as a way to reach out to an untapped segment of US buyers. As per a 2018 FICO survey, more than 11 percent of the US population had low credit and 4 percent had bad credit. Additionally, a 2017 FDIC survey found 25 percent of US households were underbanked.