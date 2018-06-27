Amazon launches Rs 129 monthly plan to increase Prime membership numbers

Amazon has launched a monthly plan at Rs 129 for users in addition to Rs 999 annual plan in a bid to boost its Prime membership numbers.

The e-commerce giant believes that the option of a monthly plan would bring in new users as the new plan is affordable and works for people who had been reluctant about committing a bigger sum for a year-long subscription.

Until now, the Amazon Prime membership was available at a revised price of Rs 999 annually.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offered by Amazon that gives users access to free two-day delivery, streaming video and music, and other benefits for a monthly or yearly fee.

The company said it was seeing a strong adoption of Prime across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as it has now reached 400 cities and towns. Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had said the Prime members topped 100 million globally while giving out the numbers for the first time.

Amazon has also joined hands with telecom firms Vodafone and Airtel to offer Prime memberships. Vodafone India is offering the latter's Prime one-year subscription worth Rs 999 for free to all its RED postpaid customers.

The launch of a monthly option and tie-ups with telecom companies are ways to make the subscription platform more accessible to a wider population, reported Times of India citing Amazon India director and head of Prime Akshay Sahi.

The move aims at providing customers Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited free fast shipping on items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in.

Sahi added that customers are buying the membership for faster deliveries and services that come bundled with Prime.

Earlier, Bezos had said that India clocked the fastest growth in the first year of the launch of Prime membership service worldwide.