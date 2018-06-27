App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon launches Rs 129 monthly plan to increase Prime membership numbers

Amazon has also joined hands with telecom firms Vodafone and Airtel to offer Prime memberships.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon has launched a monthly plan at Rs 129 for users in addition to Rs 999 annual plan in a bid to boost its Prime membership numbers.

The e-commerce giant believes that the option of a monthly plan would bring in new users as the new plan is affordable and works for people who had been reluctant about committing a bigger sum for a year-long subscription.

Until now, the Amazon Prime membership was available at a revised price of Rs 999 annually.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offered by Amazon that gives users access to free two-day delivery, streaming video and music, and other benefits for a monthly or yearly fee.

related news

The company said it was seeing a strong adoption of Prime across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as it has now reached 400 cities and towns. Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had said the Prime members topped 100 million globally while giving out the numbers for the first time.

Amazon has also joined hands with telecom firms Vodafone and Airtel to offer Prime memberships. Vodafone India is offering the latter's Prime one-year subscription worth Rs 999 for free to all its RED postpaid customers.

The launch of a monthly option and tie-ups with telecom companies are ways to make the subscription platform more accessible to a wider population, reported Times of India citing Amazon India director and head of Prime Akshay Sahi.

The move aims at providing customers Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited free fast shipping on items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in.

Sahi added that customers are buying the membership for faster deliveries and services that come bundled with Prime.

Earlier, Bezos had said that India clocked the fastest growth in the first year of the launch of Prime membership service worldwide.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 01:11 pm

tags #Amazon #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.