Amazon launches OnePlus 6T sale offer: Good time to switch to the OnePlus flagship?

Smartphone major OnePlus is commemorating its four-year partnership with the Indian arm of e-commerce giant Amazon by announcing its biggest-ever community rewards on its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6T, which will be exclusive to Amazon users.

The deals which will go live on November 30 include Rs 1500 cashback on all Citibank credit and debit cards on purchase of the OnePlus 6T. It also includes 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Existing OnePlus users will be eligible for an additional Rs 3000 off on exchange of their OnePlus device for the OnePlus 6T. Existing Apple customers are also eligible for the additional exchange amount.

The partnership between Amazon and OnePlus began four years ago when the phone maker started selling its line of phones exclusively on Amazon India. The association has offered a plethora of unique customer experiences like ‘Invite-only’ purchases, ‘Referral Program’ and sales like the ‘Fast AF’ that was created to pre-book the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus’ success, and its importance to Amazon, can be gauged by the fact Counterpoint Research came out its Q1 2018 smartphone shipment report, it said, “Amazon dominated the premium smartphone segment with a 77 percent market share, thanks to OnePlus.”

Speaking on the occasion of the sale, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “As two companies that are obsessed with customer experience, OnePlus and Amazon India were a perfect fit from the start. Over the years, our partnership has been an extremely fruitful one with both companies gaining insights from each other and using each others’ strengths for mutual benefits. As we complete four years, we look forward to many more years of collaboration for better customer experiences and growth.”

OnePlus has been the smartphone of choice for Amazon India users. The company has emerged as a best-seller during popular sales campaigns like Prime Day, the Freedom Sale and the Great Indian Festival. It continues to top charts as the highest grossing premium smartphone and the best-rated smartphone.