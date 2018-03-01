App
Feb 28, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon launches music streaming service in India

Amazon Prime Music will be available at no extra cost to members of Prime, the world's largest online retailer's customer loyalty plan that costs an annual 999 rupees ($15.30) and offers faster deliveries, access to early deals and a subscription to its video streaming service.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.com Inc launched its music-streaming service in India on Wednesday, its latest offering to drive customers to shop more on its flagship e-commerce platform.

"Our entire music organisation - Seattle, San Francisco, Bangalore, Mumbai - we have all spent a lot of time, invested our time personally and our engineering resources in India, it's a big priority for us," Sean McMullan, Director International Expansion at Amazon Music, told reporters.

The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc's music service.

Amazon sees big growth potential in India and had committed to investing $5 billion in the country.

The Seattle, Washington-headquartered company is engaged in a high-stakes battle with home-grown Flipkart for a bigger piece of India's fledgling online retail market that Morgan Stanley expects to grow to be worth $200 billion in a decade.

