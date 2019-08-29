App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon launches largest delivery station in Pune

It added that it is expanding its delivery network in Maharashtra including cities and towns like Tuljapur, Lonar, Kolad, Shegaon, Igatipuri, Sangameshwar and Shirala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce major Amazon on August 29 said it has launched its largest delivery station in the country at Pune, spread across 40,000 sq ft, to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and expedite deliveries ahead of the upcoming festive season.

It added that it is expanding its delivery network in Maharashtra including cities and towns like Tuljapur, Lonar, Kolad, Shegaon, Igatipuri, Sangameshwar and Shirala.

With this expansion, Amazon has close to 200 owned and delivery service partner stations and more than 3000 'I have space' partners across Maharashtra.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Amazon #Business

