Amazon launches largest delivery station in Pune

E-commerce major Amazon on August 29 said it has launched its largest delivery station in the country at Pune, spread across 40,000 sq ft, to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and expedite deliveries ahead of the upcoming festive season.

It added that it is expanding its delivery network in Maharashtra including cities and towns like Tuljapur, Lonar, Kolad, Shegaon, Igatipuri, Sangameshwar and Shirala.