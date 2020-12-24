Amazon launches ‘Health and Fitness Fest’ storefront: Check offers here

Representative Image

E-commerce major Amazon India on December 24 announced a ‘Health and Fitness Fest’ storefront, through which customers can choose from offers on products related to fitness equipment and accessories, smartwatches, workout apparel, and health supplements.

Fitness Equipment:

Under this section, a customer can buy Cockatoo Motorised Treadmill for Rs 18,990. Apart from this, for Rs 1,499, a customer can get Kore 16-30 Kg Home Gym Set which includes accessories such as 1x3 feet curl rods, 2x14-inch dumbbell rods, leather gloves, gym backpack, etc.

Fitness Smartwatches:

By spending Rs 3,960, a customer can get GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature on Amazon.in. The Smartwatch section too has many offers. Mi Smart Band 5 is available for Rs 2,499, while Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch has been priced at Rs 3,999. On spending Rs 22,990, a customer can get Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, while Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch and Titan Connected X Smartwatch are available for Rs 22,995 and Rs 11,995, respectively.

Workout Accessories:

Strauss Anti-Skid Yoga Mats are priced between Rs 408 and Rs 1,799 on the e-commerce website. MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein is available at Rs 1,179.

Workout Apparel:

Amazon is selling Adidas Men's Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt for Rs 686, while Tommy Hilfiger Navy Gym Shoulder Bag, which is made of polyester, is priced at Rs 2,294. Also, Adidas Men's Regular Fit Shorts are available for Rs 1,099.

In the shoe section, Amazon has priced Puma Men's Seawalk Idp Running Shoes between Rs 1,529 and Rs 1,599. Other offers include Adidas Women's Running Shoes for Rs 2,520, Fila Women's Regular Fit Cotton Sports Shorts is priced at Rs 539, and only women sweatshirt for Rs 1,009. Reebok Zig Kinetica Horizon running shoe is priced between Rs 11,879 and Rs 11,999.