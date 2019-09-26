Amazon launches 8 new Echo devices for US market; 3 in India

Global e-commerce major Amazon has unveiled eight new Echo devices for the US market, three of which will be available in India for now. Seattle-based Amazon also announced new Alexa features and smart home experiences.

For the India market, Amazon has introduced three new echo devices, which include the new Echo that features an updated fabric design and premium sound for Rs 9,999, the same price at which previous generation Echo is being sold.

Echo Dot with clock, which has bright LED display that shows the time, outdoor temperature, timers, or alarms, will be available for Rs 5,499.

The third product Echo Studio, priced at Rs 22,999, is equipped with five directional speakers for immersive studio-quality sound, room adaptation technology, and a built-in smart home hub.

These three devices are available for pre-order in India on Amazon.in and select retail stores. Amazon launched five other echo devices for the US market. These include Echo Flex and Echo Show 8 for greater access to Alexa at home. All-new Echo Buds, Echo Frames and Echo Loop will enable customers to use Alexa while on-the-go.

Emphasising on the privacy, Dave Limp, Senior Vice President, Amazon Devices, said: "Privacy is our foundation. We build privacy into our hardware."

Customers will soon be able to automatically delete on an ongoing basis their voice recordings older than three or 18 months.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said, "Customers across the country have given feedback on how they love using Alexa - whether it is listening to their favourite music, playing a game with kids or controlling their smart home appliances".

Echo Flex device that enables customers to add Alexa to any space in their home will be launched in India later this year.

Amazon has a strong Echo devices portfolio in India. Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, and Echo companion devices – Echo Sub, Echo Link, Echo Link Amp were launched earlier.