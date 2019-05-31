Amazon is asking sellers to bundle products for a minimum bill of Rs 200

Amazon is asking sellers on its platform to hike the value of goods sold per order to at least Rs 200 by bundling products together. This is for areas where its e-commerce arm Amazon Pantry does not deliver, The Times of India reported.

This will help the company offset the cost associated with the delivery of everyday edible items. The company has been approached by many sellers to increase the "net price to consumer", or the price which customers pay. After discounts, this price is usually lower than the maximum retail price (MRP).

"Earlier, we could sell items that cost Rs 100. But now we have been asked to bundle products in a manner that the 'net price to consumer' is Rs 200 or higher. This has led to major restructuring at our backend as everything has to be done from scratch," the chief executive of an FMCG major told the paper.

The US retailer has pumped in nearly $500 million into food retail in India to deliver groceries and other everyday consumables to every corner of the country. FMCG companies depend on e-commerce for their sales. The share of online sales is small as of now but it is expected to grow and Amazon is a major partner for FMCG companies.

An Amazon spokesperson said that through bundled packs and multipacks of minimum Rs 200, it is trying to offer better value to customers.

Amazon has grown at a fast pace in the past year with respect to online grocery shopping. Its competitors are not far behind as main rival Walmart-backed Flipkart is planning to enter the grocery market, although it is vying for the offline segment.