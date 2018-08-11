App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon inks MoU with UP govt to boost MSME entrepreneurs

Amazon India through its Kala Haat programme will help traditional industries, synonymous with respective districts of the state, leverage e-commerce to scale and access the Indian market, the company said in a press release here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce major Amazon India signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to support MSME entrepreneurs across nine districts as a part of the state's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Under the programme, a wide range of benefits will be offered to 300 MSME sellers registered under UP government's ODOP scheme.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the ODOP Summit here in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Amazon will provide these entrepreneurs training, account management guidance, marketing tools and world-class infrastructure of storage and delivery network to aid their progress through online selling.

From Banarasi silk saris to carpets from Bhadohi and Lucknawi Chikankari to leather goods from Kanpur, and leather footwear from Agra and locks from Aligarh and brassware from Moradabad, all these items will get access to a much broader customer base through the Amazon.in marketplace.

Sports goods from Meerut and wooden products from Saharanpur will also be available for online buyers, the release said.

Through its Kala Haat Programme Amazon.in has been introducing lakhs of weavers, artisans and crafts people across various clusters in India to digital commerce, Director & GM, Seller Services, Amazon India Gopal Pillai said.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 08:56 am

