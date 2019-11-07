App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon inks 4 MoUs with Himachal Pradesh govt

The MoU signed by Amazon with HP Department of Horticulture will empower community based organisations such as farmer producer organisations, cluster level federations and primary agriculture cooperative societies to benefit through e-commerce.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India on November 7 said it has signed four agreements with Himachal Pradesh government that will enable sellers, MSMEs, artisans and weavers from the state to benefit through online trade.

The four MoUs signed include tie-ups with HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd (HIMCRAFTS) and HP State Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Cooperative Federation (HIMBUNKAR) to enable handlooms sellers and artisans to sell on Amazon.in, a statement said.

Under the tie-up with HP Department of Industries, Amazon India will conduct trainings and on-boarding workshops at pre-identified product cluster locations of Baddi, Solan and Shimla in order to familiarise MSME Exporters with creating a seller account and listing their products on Amazon.com.

Close

The MoU signed by Amazon with HP Department of Horticulture will empower community based organisations such as farmer producer organisations, cluster level federations and primary agriculture cooperative societies to benefit through e-commerce.

related news

Amazon.in has close to 2,000 sellers in Himachal Pradesh, out of which close to 100 sellers export over 37,000 'Made in India' products across the world registering sales of over $33 million in 2019 through Amazon's Global Selling Programme, the statement said.

"We see a catalyst role for us in three key areas – jobs, MSME empowerment and exports. Our four different MoUs signed with the Government of Himachal Pradesh will help us play a significant role in addressing those areas and empower the local community of women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, MSMEs and SMBs," Amazon India SVP and Country Manager Amit Agarwal said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Himachal Pradesh #memorandum of understanding

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.