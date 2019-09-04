App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon India to weed out single-use plastic packaging by June 2020

Amazon's move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming ban on plastic bags, cups and straws.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.com Inc's India unit said on Wednesday it would replace all single use plastic in its packaging by June 2020 with paper cushions, the latest major company to join the country's fight against environmental pollution.

Amazon's move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming ban on plastic bags, cups and straws.

The environment friendly packaging material will be entirely recyclable, Amazon, which has often been criticised for using too much plastic and thermocol to wrap its billions of packages of shipments, said on Wednesday.

Last week, rival Flipkart said it has cut down on single-use plastic use by 25% and plans to move entirely to recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 11:36 am

tags #Business #Companies

