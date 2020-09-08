Amazon India to add 5 sort centres, expand 8 existing units ahead of festive season

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday said it is adding five sort centres and expanding eight such existing facilities in the country to strengthen its capacity ahead of the festive season.

The five new sort centres will be launched in Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a statement said.

Apart from these new buildings, Amazon India will also expand eight existing sort centres to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states, it added.

“With this expansion, Amazon India will strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers, ahead of the festive season,” the statement said.

Amazon’s sort centres segregate customer packages before they are shipped to delivery stations. The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers. A key element of Amazon’s logistics network, these sort centres leverage technology and automation to increase the speed of transporting packages for customers and sellers in the country.

“By expanding and investing in the sort centre network, we are positioned to ensure continued customer and seller delight, ahead of the upcoming festive season. This expansion will create hundreds of opportunities for individuals and ancillary industries especially during this time when economic growth is a priority for the country,” Amazon India (Amazon Transportation Services) Director Abhinav Singh said.

E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.