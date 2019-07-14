Amazon Prime Day sale: Here are the best offers during two-day shopping festival

Amazon Prime Day sale, which begins on July 15 midnight for the next 48 hours, puts over a million products on sale this year.

The deals will be available to Prime users only, which is a subscription-based service.

Amazon has offered heavy discounts on smartphones and electronics, TV and appliances, home and outdoor products and many more. The e-commerce giant is also launching over 1,000 new products during the sale.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon first came up with Prime Day sale in 2015 in select countries to mark its 20th anniversary with a celebratory day of sales, and since then it has been hosting the grand online shopping festival every year.

However, Amazon offered the first Prime Day sale for its Indian customers in 2017, a year later than it launched the Prime subscription service in the country. Amazon India Prime Day sale 2019 marks the third year of the shopping carnival.

How long will the Prime Day sale last?

The Prime Day sales will officially begin on Monday, July 15, at 12 am and will last for 48 hours, till July 16, 11.59 pm.

How to get access to Prime Day deals?

The only eligibility is Prime membership that can be availed by paying Rs 999 for a year and Rs 129 per month.

This year, Amazon is offering a special discount of 50 percent for its first-time young Prime users (aged between 18 to 24). They’ll receive a cashback of Rs 500 on their Amazon Pay account once they sign up for the membership by paying Rs 999.

One can also get access to the Prime Day sale by signing up for a free 30 days trial (only for new users). Telecom service providers such as Airtel, BSNL, Idea and Vodafone are giving free Prime membership to its subscribers for a full year under specific tariff plans.

Few of the best Prime Day deals:

Here are some of the best deals we’ve gathered –

Smartphones:

-Nokia 6.1 Plus; 6+64 GB [Store Price: Rs 20,499 | Prime Price: Rs 11,999]-Samsung Galaxy M20; 3+323 GB [Store Price: Rs 11,290 | Prime Price: Rs 9,990]-Huawei Y9 [Store Price: Rs 18,990 | Prime Price: Rs 11,990]-Honor 8X; 4+64 GB [Store Price: Rs 17,999 | Prime Price: Rs 11,999]

-Oppo A7 [Store Price: Rs 16,990 | Prime Price: Rs 9,990]

Others:

-Televisions up to 50 percent off-Laptops up to Rs 35,000 off-Computer accessories up to 50-70 percent off-Watches up to 70 percent off-Washing machines up to Rs 10,000 off-Refrigerators up to Rs 35,000 off-Clothing up to 80 percent off-Footwear up to 70 percent off