Amazon India opens new specialised fulfilment centre in Karnataka

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Karnataka with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment centre the largest in India.

With the storage capacity of more than 1.2 million cubic feet, the new fulfilment centre at Malur in Kolar is specialised to store and manage customer orders from the large appliances and furniture category.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than four million cubic feet across 4 fulfilment centres to its close to 35,000 sellers in Karnataka.

The fulfilment centre was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice-President, Amazon India, and Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations.