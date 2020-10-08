172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|amazon-india-opens-new-specialised-fulfilment-centre-in-karnataka-5939381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon India opens new specialised fulfilment centre in Karnataka

With the storage capacity of more than 1.2 million cubic feet, the new fulfilment centre at Malur in Kolar is specialised to store and manage customer orders from the large appliances and furniture category.

PTI

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Karnataka with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment centre the largest in India.

With the storage capacity of more than 1.2 million cubic feet, the new fulfilment centre at Malur in Kolar is specialised to store and manage customer orders from the large appliances and furniture category.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than four million cubic feet across 4 fulfilment centres to its close to 35,000 sellers in Karnataka.

Close
The fulfilment centre was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice-President, Amazon India, and Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Amazon India #Business #E-commerce #Karnataka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.