Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

E-commerce giant Amazon India is the most attractive employer brand in the country followed by Microsoft India and Sony India, says a survey.

According to the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2019, released Monday, Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies and a strong reputation.

Microsoft India emerged as the runner-up, followed by Sony India.

Others in the top 10 most-attractive employer brands in India for 2019 include Mercedes-Benz at 4th position, IBM (5th), Larsen & Toubro (6th), Nestle (7th), Infosys (8th), Samsung (9th) and Dell (10th).

In line with the REBR philosophy, Google India had been inducted into the Hall of Fame category last year, for winning the coveted title for three consecutive years.

The Randstad Employer Brand Research, covered 75 per cent of the global economy with 32 participating countries and more than 2,00,000 respondents worldwide.

The top driver for the Indian workforce while choosing an employer are salary and employee benefits, followed by work-life balance and job security.

"Employer branding has emerged as a crucial positioning tool for both companies seeking talent with must-have skills and candidates seeking organisations that can support their aspirations of realising a meaningful career," said Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO Randstad India.

The survey further noted that a vast majority (55 per cent) of Indians prefer to work for a large multi-national corporation, while a negligible 9 per cent preferred start-ups.

The preference for multi-national companies (MNCs) can be strongly attributed to job security, financial health and career progression opportunities that these organisations are able to offer their employees.