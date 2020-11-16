Amazon India launches Step, aims to help 7 lakh sellers accelerate their growth on marketplace

Aiming to help about 700,000 sellers accelerate their growth on the marketplace, Amazon India has launched a performance-based benefits programme called Step.

Amazon has also introduced a revised fee structure, along with Step. With this, the e-commerce player has offered a waiver on commissions to bring back the variety of its product listings.

Also, the global leader in online shopping is trying to ease the financial stress on small businesses which have been affected by the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

"Step provides objective and transparent criteria along with benefits designed to help sellers improve their performance on these metrics in a predictable manner... We have spent time obsessing over every detail of the Step programme and carefully crafting each element," Economic Times quoted Amazon India VP Manish Tiwary as saying.

Through the help of Step, Amazon is giving benefits which include faster disbursement cycles, priority seller support, world-class free account management, and fee waivers. Also, Amazon is planning to simplify the seller experience by providing customised and actionable recommendations.

Earlier last week, Amazon India had announced that customers from over 99 percent of the country's pin codes did their shopping on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival. Following this, over 600 sellers clocked sales of more than Rs 1 crore and that about 6,500 sold products worth more than Rs 10 lakh.