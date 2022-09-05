Amazon India launches Sortation Centre in Gujarat ahead of festive season

Amazon India on Monday announced the launch of its largest Sortation Centre in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Situated in the Bavla industrial area in Ahmedabad and spread across 1.25 lakh sq ft, this Sortation Centre will sort and connect customer packages to the delivery stations of Ahmedabad and other cities of the state.

With this expansion, Amazon India will now have three Sortation Centres with more than 1.35 lakh area. This expansion will support more than 1.5 lakh sellers in the state to reach a larger customer base while offering a wider selection of products and faster deliveries this festive season.

"We are expanding our infrastructure across the state, and this expansion will create new job opportunities. The expansion is in line with our commitment to deliver packages faster, reliably and safely ahead of the upcoming festive season. "The new Sort Centre in Ahmedabad will help us cater to more consumers in different parts of Gujarat, a testament to the growing adoption of e-commerce across the country," Amazon India Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Amazon Transportation Services, Abhinav Singh said.