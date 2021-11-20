MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amazon India inks collaborations to empower women entrepreneurs

These organisations include Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Chhattisgarh State Forest Department (CG Forest) and Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS).

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

Amazon India said it has joined hands with four organisations as part of its Amazon Saheli programme to accelerate the growth of women entrepreneurs across the country.

These organisations include Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Chhattisgarh State Forest Department (CG Forest) and Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS).

Through this, Amazon and the government bodies will come together to assist and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs associated with them from the four states to register their business with Amazon India and access a wider market base, a statement said.

Amazon Saheli programme will offer extensive training and skill development workshops for its participants to help women entrepreneurs associated with them understand the nuances of online selling and develop skills and capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.in. Amazon Saheli programme will offer extensive training and skill development workshops for its participants to help women entrepreneurs associated with them understand the nuances of online selling and develop skills and capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.in.

These training workshops comprise sessions on the listing of products, imaging & cataloguing, packaging and shipping, inventory and account management, and customer servicing.

Close

Related stories

On the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Amazon.in launched a special WED storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses.

The WED storefront will help customers discover and purchase from close to 98,000 unique products from selections like handicraft, handloom, fashion accessories, grocery, among others.

"In line with our commitment to digitise one Crore MSMEs by 2025, we are proud to announce that we are collaborating with leading government bodies, including UPSRLM in Uttar Pradesh, ARIAS in Assam, CG Forest in Chhattisgarh and JSLPS in Jharkhand to directly impact and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs across the four states," Amazon India Director, Seller Partner Services, Sumit Sahay said.

He added that the company wants to enable and empower women entrepreneurs who nurture the dream of starting something of their own and help them unleash their true potential by providing a comprehensive suite of marketplace services and continued support.
PTI
Tags: #Amazon India #Business #Companies #women entrepreneurs
first published: Nov 20, 2021 08:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.